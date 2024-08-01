Production Balancing - v0.5.0.114

Main change with this little update is the efficiency modifiers with production items (refinery/armoury/farm/electrolyser). Previously when low O2, output was lowered but input remained the same. This isn't what is wanted, what would make more sense is that production is slowed, so input is now reduced along with output (not altering the chemistry!).
Few other little fixes, noted below:-
- Improve: O2 efficiency modifier on production applied to input as well as output.
- Fix: Trader always had 3 visitors, should be random.
- Fix: Ship comms, disembark button could be clicked even if it appeared disabled.
Changed files in this update