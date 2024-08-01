This build has not been seen in a public branch.

ATTENTION: If you haven't yet: go to BrVR's steam library page -> gear icon -> properties -> betas -> and opt into this update by selecting the beta branch. This is to reduce unwanted update downloads for people on the stable main branch.

Added Storage Scuffle

A new minigame has been added to level 70! Bid on a self-storage locker against skin stealers, but don't overbid or else you will lose cash. If you outsmart the skin-stealers, you can win big backrooms bucks! To enter the minigame, look for a self-storage locker in level 70 with a green light and enter it. Based on a real TV show.

Resized the Frontrooms Basement

The Frontrooms basement is not finished by any stretch of the imagination, but it's been resized so that it's much less awkward-looking. The trophy room has been made much smaller, compressing the trophies into a small area.

Added URL Tablet

Go into GEAT in the frontrooms to retrieve the URL Tablet. You can open URLs with it, including music. Just make sure to pause the audio before going into another level. It's an extremely experimental feature.

Resized Level 0 and 4 Carpet

Previously, it looked a bit too large, to the point where it was difficult to tell that it was carpet. This is fixed.

Added 5 New Loading Screen Messages

These 5 new loading screen messages teach about the game's settings such as Hard Mode, Backrooms Items Only, and the no-clip-a-matic doors settings.

