PARADOGX Version 0.2.0 - Trailblazing Tricks and 6 NEW levels!

Hello!
I'm thrilled to bring you Version 0.2.0, packed with exciting new features and essential improvements. I have been hard at work to improve the game, and I can't wait for you to dive into the latest update. With a new moveset addition, the WallSmash move, and even more levels!
Features:
- Added trails to moving objects and player
- WallSmash added to the Moveset
- You now die faster when no block is below you
- Unlimited fall distance when a block is below you
- Dox now animates when you have control
- Added difficulty tags to every portal
LVL's:
- Added 6 new levels, increasing the total to 40!
- Added a new sub hub world
Changes:
- Text write speed is now faster
Bugfixing:
- Fixed a graphical issue in a level
- Clouds now behave as they should
- Minor bugfixing
Changed files in this update