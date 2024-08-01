 Skip to content

MAJOR The PARADOGX Incident update for 1 August 2024

PARADOGX Version 0.2.0 - Trailblazing Tricks and 6 NEW levels!

Share · View all patches · Build 15228654 · Last edited 2 August 2024 – 00:33:10 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello!

I'm thrilled to bring you Version 0.2.0, packed with exciting new features and essential improvements. I have been hard at work to improve the game, and I can't wait for you to dive into the latest update. With a new moveset addition, the WallSmash move, and even more levels!

Features:

  • Added trails to moving objects and player
  • WallSmash added to the Moveset
  • You now die faster when no block is below you
  • Unlimited fall distance when a block is below you
  • Dox now animates when you have control
  • Added difficulty tags to every portal

LVL's:

  • Added 6 new levels, increasing the total to 40!
  • Added a new sub hub world

Changes:

  • Text write speed is now faster

Bugfixing:

  • Fixed a graphical issue in a level
  • Clouds now behave as they should
  • Minor bugfixing

