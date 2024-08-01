PARADOGX Version 0.2.0 - Trailblazing Tricks and 6 NEW levels!

Hello!

I'm thrilled to bring you Version 0.2.0, packed with exciting new features and essential improvements. I have been hard at work to improve the game, and I can't wait for you to dive into the latest update. With a new moveset addition, the WallSmash move, and even more levels!

Features:

Added trails to moving objects and player

WallSmash added to the Moveset

You now die faster when no block is below you

Unlimited fall distance when a block is below you

Dox now animates when you have control

Added difficulty tags to every portal

LVL's:

Added 6 new levels, increasing the total to 40!

Added a new sub hub world

Changes:

Text write speed is now faster

Bugfixing: