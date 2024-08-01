UPDATE, DISCOUNT, AND YOUR PRIVATE PATH OF SUFFERING

Hello, minions!

As we pen these words, we're diligently working on the next update for Be My Horde. However, since this takes some time, we thought it’d be a great idea to offer you something smaller but equally superb in the meantime. Without further ado, we have THREE announcements for you!

BALANCING ON THE EDGE

Moriana asked us (and by that, we mean forced us) to tweak some numbers and introduce various changes to the game’s balance. We hear you all, and we read every piece of feedback and review. We noticed that some improvements and polishes to the balance were needed. So, feel free to download the new 0.6.5 version of Be My Horde, where we’ve implemented buffs and debuffs as necessary to enhance your experience. The full list of changes is below:

💀 Increased maximum number of available Scroll Points from 7 to 9;

💀 Blood Dust: Healing urn chance increased from 30% to 40%;

💀 Speed Dust: Increased speed buff duration from 4s to 5s; Speed urn chance increased from 30% to 35%;

💀 Great Plague: Increased spawn chance by 66.6%;

💀 Circle of Death: Increased number of spawned Peasants, Warriors, and Knights from 20 to 30; Increased number of spawned Cavalrymen from 10 to 15;

💀 Poisonous Ashes: Poison cloud duration increased from 7s to 15s; Increased poison damage from 1 HP + 1% Max HP to 3 HP + 1.5% Max HP;

💀 Storyteller: Decreased priest healing from 8 HP + 60% Max HP to 8 HP + 20 Max HP%;

💀 Wooly Boomer: Increased sheep spawn rate by 100%

💀 Swift Decay: Decreased Scroll Point cost from 2 to 1; Increased speed buff duration from 4s to 5s.

“I LIKE PAIN”

To celebrate this minor update, we’re thrilled to announce a new contest—the Hard Mode Challenge! Once again, you can win THE OFFICIAL BE MY HORDE MERCH PACKAGE, which includes a scented candle in a glass cemetery vessel, a mug, a sheet of stickers, a pin, a lanyard, and an extra Be My Horde Steam key.

So, what do you need to do for our Hard Mode Challenge?

Update your game to version 0.6.5. Get as far as possible on the highest possible Hard Mode level. Both factors are crucial for your results. For example, a participant with a record of 23 minutes on the third Hard Mode level has a better result than a participant with a record of 30 minutes on the second Hard Mode level. Submit your score by sharing a screenshot of your ending screen with your best result in the Your Score thread on our Discord server.

The participant with the best result submitted before August 15th, 11:59 p.m. (PT), will be announced as the winner! Detailed Terms & Conditions can be found HERE.

Let the toughest necromancy adept win!

Also, remember that to unlock the Hard Mode, you first need to finish the game by reaching the 30-minute mark and building a special structure in your Dominion. Then, to unlock each next Hard Mode level, you need to once again reach the 30-minute mark on the lower level.

CHEAPER MINIONS

Last but not least, we present you with a two-week 10% discount for Be My Horde. It’s not free, but we hope that if you’ve been waiting for a sale to recommend Rendezvous with Moriana to your friends and family, now is the time to do it!

More info about future updates will be coming soon! We can’t wait to show you what we’re working on.

Praise be Moriana,

The Polished Games Team

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2499520/Be_My_Horde/