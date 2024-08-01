Release Update Patch

 Skip to content

Doom Roller update for 1 August 2024

1 August 2024

Doom Roller is live and received its first update. This update did the following:

  1. Aimed to improve the animation and glow of the Doom Orb's
  2. Increased the speed added to the player ball when clicked on
  3. Added additional game levels

