Release Update Patch

Doom Roller is live and received its first update. This update did the following:
- Aimed to improve the animation and glow of the Doom Orb's
- Increased the speed added to the player ball when clicked on
- Added additional game levels
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Doom Roller is live and received its first update. This update did the following:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update