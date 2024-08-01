This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Captains!

We’re excited to announce the return of our exclusive Transformers collaboration content, featuring your favorite Cybertronians in the form of Commanders and animated permanent camouflages. The array of goods dispatched from Cybertron also features containers, patches, and more! But before you dive into the details, check out our Steam-exclusive Transformers content, including some free DLC:

FREE Container

Take your first step into the Transformers universe with a complimentary "The Transformers: The Movie 35th Anniversary" container!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/3123820/World_of_Warships__Transformers__Welcome_Package

Transformers Permanent Camouflage Pack

Turn four of your ships into warriors ready to fight in the battle for Cybertron with a special discounted DLC bundle featuring 2x Autobot Ark and 2x Decepticon Disguise permanent camouflages that you can permanently link to the ships of your choice.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/3123810/World_of_Warships__Transformers__Cybertronian_Disguise_Pack

More Transformers Content in World of Warships

That only scratches the surface! Visit our website for a full rundown of all the Transformers content that awaits you in-game:

[EU](https://worldofwarships.eu/news/sales-and-events/the-transformers-are-back-feel-pure-cybertronian-power/ style=button) [NA](https://worldofwarships.com/news/sales-and-events/the-transformers-are-back-feel-pure-cybertronian-power/ style=button) [ASIA](https://worldofwarships.asia/news/sales-and-events/the-transformers-are-back-feel-pure-cybertronian-power/ style=button)