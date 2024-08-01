v2.2 - The One Year Anniversary Update!

Hello, Catalysts! It's been one whole year since the game first released, and I couldn't be happier with how everything has gone.
To celebrate, we've updated the game with some anniversary-related things, as well as some good old quality-of-life to hopefully make the early parts of the game easier and less...confusing. Maybe on my next game I should just explain everything with text, haha.
BUILDINGS:
- Added 3 new floor types: Brick, Quilt and Classic Rock
- Added an anniversary shop! Sells random fireworks and a party hat.
- Added a new set of decor! Things hanging on ropes, a new late-game flower, and a FIRE JET. Normal stuff.
- Increased capacity per-item of Warehouses, 99 -> 999
- Fixed the Incinerator not being solid.
- Fixed a Hitching Post decor being buried in the ground.
PROGRESSION:
- Some old envelopes have appeared in the menus...They point out the basics of how each menu works. They show up as a hint button on those menus as well, so you can turn that off in the options.
- Added more steps to the town expansion so that little task starts much earlier. There's now a trinket associated with it! If you're loading an old save file, it'll consider those already done.
ADVENTURERS:
- Added 5 new hats and 5 new heads.
- Adventurers have a chance to be very color-coordinated...what do you think determines that?
MENUS:
- Added a rapid click function for the Materials menu; you can now hold rapid click to stack up mats EXTREMELY fast.
- Added more clarification to the Decor hint card.
Changed files in this update