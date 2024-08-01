 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Settlemoon update for 1 August 2024

v2.2 - The One Year Anniversary Update!

Share · View all patches · Build 15228356 · Last edited 1 August 2024 – 16:13:39 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, Catalysts! It's been one whole year since the game first released, and I couldn't be happier with how everything has gone.

To celebrate, we've updated the game with some anniversary-related things, as well as some good old quality-of-life to hopefully make the early parts of the game easier and less...confusing. Maybe on my next game I should just explain everything with text, haha.

BUILDINGS:
  • Added 3 new floor types: Brick, Quilt and Classic Rock
  • Added an anniversary shop! Sells random fireworks and a party hat.
  • Added a new set of decor! Things hanging on ropes, a new late-game flower, and a FIRE JET. Normal stuff.
  • Increased capacity per-item of Warehouses, 99 -> 999
  • Fixed the Incinerator not being solid.
  • Fixed a Hitching Post decor being buried in the ground.
PROGRESSION:
  • Some old envelopes have appeared in the menus...They point out the basics of how each menu works. They show up as a hint button on those menus as well, so you can turn that off in the options.
  • Added more steps to the town expansion so that little task starts much earlier. There's now a trinket associated with it! If you're loading an old save file, it'll consider those already done.
ADVENTURERS:
  • Added 5 new hats and 5 new heads.
  • Adventurers have a chance to be very color-coordinated...what do you think determines that?
  • Added a rapid click function for the Materials menu; you can now hold rapid click to stack up mats EXTREMELY fast.
  • Added more clarification to the Decor hint card.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2443781
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link