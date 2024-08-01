v2.2 - The One Year Anniversary Update!

Hello, Catalysts! It's been one whole year since the game first released, and I couldn't be happier with how everything has gone.

To celebrate, we've updated the game with some anniversary-related things, as well as some good old quality-of-life to hopefully make the early parts of the game easier and less...confusing. Maybe on my next game I should just explain everything with text, haha.

BUILDINGS:

Added 3 new floor types: Brick, Quilt and Classic Rock

Added an anniversary shop! Sells random fireworks and a party hat.

Added a new set of decor! Things hanging on ropes, a new late-game flower, and a FIRE JET. Normal stuff.

Increased capacity per-item of Warehouses, 99 -> 999

Fixed the Incinerator not being solid.

Fixed a Hitching Post decor being buried in the ground.

PROGRESSION:

Some old envelopes have appeared in the menus...They point out the basics of how each menu works. They show up as a hint button on those menus as well, so you can turn that off in the options.

Added more steps to the town expansion so that little task starts much earlier. There's now a trinket associated with it! If you're loading an old save file, it'll consider those already done.

ADVENTURERS:

Added 5 new hats and 5 new heads.

Adventurers have a chance to be very color-coordinated...what do you think determines that?

MENUS: