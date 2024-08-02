[Complete] 8/2 Unscheduled Maintenance (Updated on 8/2 05:00 AM UTC)

Masters of the Book,

The unscheduled maintenance has been completed.

We apologize once more for any inconvenience caused by the maintenance.

We will do our best to provide a more stable gaming environment in the future.

Thank you.

We regret to inform you that the temporary maintenance on 8/2 has been extended.

We apologize for any inconvenience caused by the extended maintenance and will work diligently to complete it quickly and efficiently.

There will be unscheduled maintenance to help resolve some issues. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. Thank you for your understanding.

■ Unscheduled Maintenance Details

Maintnance Schedule:

August 2, 2024 02:00 AM - 04:00 05:00 AM UTC

05:00 AM UTC August 1, 2024 07:00 PM - 09:00 10:00 PM PDT

Servers: All Servers

Impact:

Access to the game will be temporarily unavailable during the maintenance window.

We advise finishing any critical in-game activities ahead of the maintenance start time.

Maintenance Objectives:

Fixed an issue where the game force closes occasionally when playing the “Shattered Dimensional Rift” on an iPhone device with 4GB memory or less.

Confirmation and ongoing fixes for the issue where purchases cannot be made in the iOS environment [Go to Announcement] (Additional Date: 8/2 04:00 AM UTC/ 09:00 PM PDT)

Fixed an issue where the purchased item disappears from the list when purchasing the “Hot Adventure Pack.”

Fixed the issue where the “Overflowing Power of the Stars” UI is exposed at the top of the screen during the Black Mutation stages.

Fixed the issue where the game freezes when attempting to access unopened areas using the Quick Travel feature on the “Veda’s Missions.”

Fixed an issue where Guild Member names would appear in abnormal locations in certain situations in the Guild Territory.

■ Compensation

Maintenance Compensation: Starstones x300

Distribution Period:

August 2, after the maintenance - August 3, 02:59 PM (UTC)

August 1, after the maintenance - August 3, 07:59 AM (PDT)

How to get: Belle Menu → Mail → Receive Items

■ Notes

The mail and items will expire within 7 days.

Make sure to log in to the game during the distribution period in order to obtain the rewards.

If you cannot find the rewards in your mail, please restart the game.

Maintenance time may be changed depending on the circumstances. Any changes will be announced in this notice.

Once the maintenance has been completed, further information will be provided through this notice.

Thank you.