Hello every-nyan!
Another month brings more improvements to our game, and we're excited to share what's new!
This update focuses on quality of life enhancements, including a highly requested feature for costume selection settings:
Costumes Template Saver
With this new feature, you can now save your custom costume templates and easily switch between them whenever you like. Give it a try and see how it enhances your gameplay experience!
In addition to this, we've made several other improvements with the latest patch:
Patch 42
- Added option to save costume presets
- Fixed graphical artifacts on certain levels
- Optimized and sped up game loading times
- Added a simple drop animation for characters falling from high places
- Fixed an issue where NPCs couldn't jump from higher platforms in some areas
- Reordered the DLC costumes list to appear in the last slots
- Modified Destruction level route
As always, if you encounter any issues, please let us know!
We encourage you to spread the word about our game to your friends and family.
Your support helps us reach more players and share the fun!
Thank you for your continued support. Stay tuned for more exciting updates!
Warm regards,
Aisam
