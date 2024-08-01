PowerWash Simulator Free Summer Seasonal OUT NOW 💦

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

**We are aware of an issue with this job not being playable. We apologise to anyone wanting to jump in right away. We're working on getting this issue fixed as soon as possible!

-FuturLab team**

We're beaming to share our free Summer Seasonal job, The Cruise Ship 🚢

Grab your floaties and inflatables, the Cruise Ship is ready to board right now!

This Summer Seasonal job will also come with a new Summer themed Prime Vista Pro washer skin, outfit & gloves to buy from the in-game store.

We hope you enjoy your Summer Cruise, and we'll catch you at the next stop on our Washer-Versary trip!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1290000/PowerWash_Simulator/

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2736330/PowerWash_Simulator__Cruise_Ship_Sun_Deck__Summer_2024/

