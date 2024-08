New MAJOR update!🙈

Patch notes :

Additions:

πŸ”₯ Added a new Mini game during the treadmill event to keep busy if the other player calculates the combination to make

πŸ”₯ Added new skins to choose in the hub and as a reward during the mini game

πŸ”₯ Added new sound feedbacks when interacting with the environment

πŸ”₯ Added 8 new screen resolutions available in the option menu

Changes :

πŸ’ Some sound feedbacks have been tweaked

πŸ’ One of the lava level platforms has been slightly raised to avoid shortcuts

πŸ’ Some changes have been applied to improve the game's FPS

πŸ’ The game's gravity has been increased slightly to reduce players' time in the air

πŸ’ The jump height has been improved to give players more momentum

πŸ’ The orientation and size of the mobile platform buttons have been changed

πŸ’ The in-game arrival information panel can be accepted directly

πŸ’ When testing conveyor belts, checkout detectors have a higher delay

Fixes :

πŸ› οΈ Fixed some doors that did not open visually for the 2nd player

πŸ› οΈ Fixed the mobile platform that could get out of sync for the 2nd player

πŸ› οΈ Fixed the arena floor not rising for the 2nd player

πŸ› οΈ Fixed spike cube collisions that were too large

πŸ› οΈ Fixed graphics settings not working

πŸ› οΈ Fixed collisions on the first platform of the lava level

πŸ› οΈ Fixed one of the conveyor belts that was sucking up the cube and complicating the puzzle

πŸ› οΈ Fixed collisions in the story interface that could annoy players

πŸ› οΈ Fixed texture problems on the hub floor

We're listening to you and will continue to read your feedback, so you're welcome to help us improve the game! Join us here: https://linktr.ee/anotherslimestudio !

Have fun!