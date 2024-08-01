New MAJOR update!🙈

Patch notes :

Additions:

🔥 Added a new Mini game during the treadmill event to keep busy if the other player calculates the combination to make

🔥 Added new skins to choose in the hub and as a reward during the mini game

🔥 Added new sound feedbacks when interacting with the environment

🔥 Added 8 new screen resolutions available in the option menu

Changes :

💠 Some sound feedbacks have been tweaked

💠 One of the lava level platforms has been slightly raised to avoid shortcuts

💠 Some changes have been applied to improve the game's FPS

💠 The game's gravity has been increased slightly to reduce players' time in the air

💠 The jump height has been improved to give players more momentum

💠 The orientation and size of the mobile platform buttons have been changed

💠 The in-game arrival information panel can be accepted directly

💠 When testing conveyor belts, checkout detectors have a higher delay

Fixes :

🛠️ Fixed some doors that did not open visually for the 2nd player

🛠️ Fixed the mobile platform that could get out of sync for the 2nd player

🛠️ Fixed the arena floor not rising for the 2nd player

🛠️ Fixed spike cube collisions that were too large

🛠️ Fixed graphics settings not working

🛠️ Fixed collisions on the first platform of the lava level

🛠️ Fixed one of the conveyor belts that was sucking up the cube and complicating the puzzle

🛠️ Fixed collisions in the story interface that could annoy players

🛠️ Fixed texture problems on the hub floor

Have fun!