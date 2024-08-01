New MAJOR update!🙈

Patch notes :
Additions:
🔥 Added a new Mini game during the treadmill event to keep busy if the other player calculates the combination to make
🔥 Added new skins to choose in the hub and as a reward during the mini game
🔥 Added new sound feedbacks when interacting with the environment
🔥 Added 8 new screen resolutions available in the option menu
Changes :
💠 Some sound feedbacks have been tweaked
💠 One of the lava level platforms has been slightly raised to avoid shortcuts
💠 Some changes have been applied to improve the game's FPS
💠 The game's gravity has been increased slightly to reduce players' time in the air
💠 The jump height has been improved to give players more momentum
💠 The orientation and size of the mobile platform buttons have been changed
💠 The in-game arrival information panel can be accepted directly
💠 When testing conveyor belts, checkout detectors have a higher delay
Fixes :
🛠️ Fixed some doors that did not open visually for the 2nd player
🛠️ Fixed the mobile platform that could get out of sync for the 2nd player
🛠️ Fixed the arena floor not rising for the 2nd player
🛠️ Fixed spike cube collisions that were too large
🛠️ Fixed graphics settings not working
🛠️ Fixed collisions on the first platform of the lava level
🛠️ Fixed one of the conveyor belts that was sucking up the cube and complicating the puzzle
🛠️ Fixed collisions in the story interface that could annoy players
🛠️ Fixed texture problems on the hub floor
We're listening to you and will continue to read your feedback, so you're welcome to help us improve the game! Join us here: https://linktr.ee/anotherslimestudio !
Have fun!
