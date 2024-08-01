Big update !

Share · View all patches · Build 15227659 · Last edited 1 August 2024 – 15:09:38 UTC by Wendy

Greetings Cropsters !

4 new crops: Starfruit (fan-crop by Ryan "Chill" Foy!), Cauliflower, Avocado and Pumpkin.

As more and more crops are joining the frey, a new feature has been implemented to secure you can always play with your favourite crops. Let me present:

Loadouts: You now pick 10 crops to play with in a game of CROPS.

Extended stats: You can now toggle "Extended stats" by clicking on the magnifying glass in a game of CROPS. You can always right-click a crop infobox to see the extended stats, even though it has not been toggled on.

These extended stats will be further expanded in the future. For now, it allows you to see the crop range (in pixels), attack speed (in attacks/second) and move speed (in pixels/frame)

New buff: +1 permanent reroll. Adds 5 new fields!

Here is a list of the full patch notes:

Balance changes:

Cabbage: 23HP down from 25HP, but gains +4 per adjacent lemon/carrot up from +2.

Carrot --> +3HP per adjacent springonion up from +2.

Cherry --> 18HP down from 20HP.

Corn --> 12HP down from 13HP.

Broccoli --> 7HP down from 8HP. Slightly lowered movespeed.

Springonion --> Now properly stunlocks a target in a 1v1. (Was inconsistent before)

Jalapeño --> Slightly lower attack speed.

Summoner (lava island) --> Slightly lower attack speed.

Boar (grass island miniboss) --> +5HP

Lizard Javelin (mountain island) --> A bit faster attack speed.

Other

Apple and Grapes are now unlocked by default along with the 8 original starting crops, as 10 crops is needed to play.

You can now see your number of rerolls left.

You can no longer press the PvP button if you don't have an internet connection.

Bugfixes

Fixed a bug where you could plant multiple crops on each other.

Fixed a bug where the artillery achievement could be earned with some of the newer melee crops.

Fixed a bug where people could possibly get banned for no apparent reason. If this extremely rare case happened to you, you can always reach out to me on Discord: Bocary.

Fixed a bug where the "Kaboom" achievement would be given to you if you faced a Tomato with 5+ bonus damage in PvP.

The game no longer soft-locks when only cabbages are left in a PvP match. "Sudden death" will trigger, dealing 1 damage to them every 0.5s

You can now de-select "Random Island" by clicking it again.

Added a visual effect when placing totems.

Some crop prices have been increased.

Shoutout to Shy#2528 for getting 1st on the Leaderboard on all islands! (PvE mode)

Shoutout to Ryan "Chill" Foy for designing the Starfruit crop!

Also join the discord if you havn't yet: https://discord.gg/XkVtfNy6M2

Further balancing and fixes to newly introduced bugs will come in a patch soon.

//Bocary