 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

ARC SEED update for 1 August 2024

0.5.4b

Share · View all patches · Build 15227556 · Last edited 1 August 2024 – 13:59:17 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Pilots,
thank you for the latest feedback.
Here are some fixes and minor changes for today:

  • Sephilim Core now gives 2 shields per turn instead of 3. Buy cost increased
  • 1HP Repair cost in the Upgrade tab has been increased to 150
  • Battery increase cost in the Upgrade tab has been reduced to 250
  • Corrected some mechanic names inconsistency
  • In the boss detection cutscene you will see the correct class being displayed
  • Fixed Recurring obliterator targeting issues
  • Some measures to prevent some of the soft locks reported
  • Minor visual changes to card layouts and other parts

Thank you!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2332971
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link