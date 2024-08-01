Hello Pilots,
thank you for the latest feedback.
Here are some fixes and minor changes for today:
- Sephilim Core now gives 2 shields per turn instead of 3. Buy cost increased
- 1HP Repair cost in the Upgrade tab has been increased to 150
- Battery increase cost in the Upgrade tab has been reduced to 250
- Corrected some mechanic names inconsistency
- In the boss detection cutscene you will see the correct class being displayed
- Fixed Recurring obliterator targeting issues
- Some measures to prevent some of the soft locks reported
- Minor visual changes to card layouts and other parts
Thank you!
Changed files in this update