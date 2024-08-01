Hello Pilots,

thank you for the latest feedback.

Here are some fixes and minor changes for today:

Sephilim Core now gives 2 shields per turn instead of 3. Buy cost increased

1HP Repair cost in the Upgrade tab has been increased to 150

Battery increase cost in the Upgrade tab has been reduced to 250

Corrected some mechanic names inconsistency

In the boss detection cutscene you will see the correct class being displayed

Fixed Recurring obliterator targeting issues

Some measures to prevent some of the soft locks reported

Minor visual changes to card layouts and other parts

Thank you!