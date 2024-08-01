 Skip to content

Call of Zadeus update for 1 August 2024

Patch Notes 2.1.2.2.4

Share · View all patches · Build 15227443 · Last edited 1 August 2024 – 14:09:17 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes

-Fixed a bug where Scheme cards that started with 0 counters would never activate.
-Fixed a bug where Scheme cards that stayed in play after activating (such as Defenders), and which also had the Mastermind artifact attached, would spawn a Ruffian every turn instead of just once.
-Fixed a bug where Scheme cards that stayed in play after activating would glow at the start of every turn even though there were no more counters to remove.
-Fixed a bug where Stalwart Knight would destroy the in-play card to its right when it was destroyed.
-Fixed a bug where, when Empyreal Lance was destroyed, it might temporarily buff the Defender to the right of it.

