Patch Notes 2.1.2.2.4

Bug Fixes

-Fixed a bug where Scheme cards that started with 0 counters would never activate.

-Fixed a bug where Scheme cards that stayed in play after activating (such as Defenders), and which also had the Mastermind artifact attached, would spawn a Ruffian every turn instead of just once.

-Fixed a bug where Scheme cards that stayed in play after activating would glow at the start of every turn even though there were no more counters to remove.

-Fixed a bug where Stalwart Knight would destroy the in-play card to its right when it was destroyed.

-Fixed a bug where, when Empyreal Lance was destroyed, it might temporarily buff the Defender to the right of it.