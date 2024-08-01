Cats vs Aliens bundle is now available on Steam!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey everyone! Introducing "Cats vs Aliens" bundle: a tailor-made digital heaven for connossuiers of the two most awesome things in the world! Cats and Aliens, that is. Or are cats in fact aliens..?

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/43740/Cats_vs_Aliens/

Anyway, get started with Cats on Duty, where you'll lead a brave team of feline defenders to protect your garden from relentless hordes of undead in a charming, but addictive mix of tower defense and match-3 mechanics. Then, take a trip into the neon & pixel filled world of Unusual Findings, a retro point 'n' click adventure filled with synthesizers, VHS rental stores, 8-bit games, and sinister alien conspiracies.

By the way, both games are participating in the Pixelated Festival on Steam, and in honor of this event, they are available at great discounts!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2447260/Cats_on_Duty/

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1605320/Unusual_Findings/

And theeeeen make sure to let us know, which side won: is it adorable cats or monstrous aliens in the community hub, ok?