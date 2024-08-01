 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Cats on Duty update for 1 August 2024

Cats vs Aliens bundle is now available on Steam!

Share · View all patches · Build 15227442 · Last edited 1 August 2024 – 16:13:40 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey everyone! Introducing "Cats vs Aliens" bundle: a tailor-made digital heaven for connossuiers of the two most awesome things in the world! Cats and Aliens, that is. Or are cats in fact aliens..?

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/43740/Cats_vs_Aliens/

Anyway, get started with Cats on Duty, where you'll lead a brave team of feline defenders to protect your garden from relentless hordes of undead in a charming, but addictive mix of tower defense and match-3 mechanics. Then, take a trip into the neon & pixel filled world of Unusual Findings, a retro point 'n' click adventure filled with synthesizers, VHS rental stores, 8-bit games, and sinister alien conspiracies.

By the way, both games are participating in the Pixelated Festival on Steam, and in honor of this event, they are available at great discounts!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2447260/Cats_on_Duty/
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1605320/Unusual_Findings/

And theeeeen make sure to let us know, which side won: is it adorable cats or monstrous aliens in the community hub, ok?

Changed depots in dlctest branch

View more data in app history for build 15227442
Linux Depot 2447262
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link