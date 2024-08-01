Ghost Elim Searchbar + Fixes + Current Future Plans

This Patch:

Ghost Eliminator Search Bar

Probably one of the most requested features is finally in the game, you can now search through the interactions in the ghost eliminator, making it much easier to filter down what you're working with. In the future I'll also make it only display interactions that the filtered ghosts can do, which will also make it easier, but this is at least a big step towards that.

Fixes

Fixed pin chair going in Palmerston wall (I also think that's what was causing issues with the light switch as that also works now)

Re-fixed the Potts road wall, I have no idea how this broke again...

Fixed fireplace poking through on Palmerston Street

Fixed backdoor being unusable on Palmerston Street

Removed the Rusalka double-up interaction

Decreased Palmerston Street truck lighting

Fixed some "god spots" on Potts road, where you could get but the ghost couldn't

Reduced the height of some of the rugs, meaning books should no longer go missing under them

Fixed items that would bounce around when placed

Fixed salt floating if you "dropped" it

Fixed all ghost exorcisms to show the model during exorcism, instead of only showing the shade

Fixed a bug where players would get an old incorrect loading screen

Fixed a bug where you'd get no loading screen after ending a game

Fixed a bug where swapping weapons would sometimes cause you to be "Holding" something invisible

Fixed a bug that made it impossible for some players to remap keys

Fixed a bug where keybindings were being incorrectly displayed (blank or wrong key)

Fixed a bug where dead players could run into the ghost, stopping a hunt

Changes

Added a catcher under all the houses, if a object falls through the map, it will now be placed outside the truck

Added sounds for when interactions happen (painting sliding down walls, ball getting thrown)

Added sounds for dropping items

adjusted baseline brightness to make it darker inside

Re-added tips to the loading screen

Removed Hide having its own key, its now just the same as your interact key

Made all your equipment slots remappable "1, 2, and 3" by default

Removed player collision

More Environment Improvements

Before this update, if it snowed, or rained the outside of the houses would still be quite flat and dull, I've address and fixed that in this patch, as you can see by the photo below, as it rain or snows it will slowly build up outside, this doesn't really affect much, but its nice to come outside after a blizzard and see that it's actually affected the world in some way. Hopefully this adds a bit more to the immersion.

Future Plans:

I realised I never really laid out, or told you guys what I would be working on next, so I'm going to start doing that at the end of each devlog.

VR

The main reason this patch was so big is because I started working on the backend for VR, I can't stress enough that this is still quite far away from being anywhere near ready, but I do have a pretty decent working prototype currently, and I will continue to work on it in the background, this isn't coming out anytime soon as I want it to be absolutely perfect, but I also wanted you guys to know that I am working on it. I plan on this coming out AFTER modding.

I'll keep everyone updated as I make more and more progress, and maybe throw in some videos here and there, but for now we're at a spot where you can pick up and use the equipment, so I am making steady progress.

Improving Interactions

I'm not overly happy with the current stage of interactions, they feel a bit bland, or forced, and they're extremely linear, so I've started working on that. Firstly I want to make the current interactions "better" for example throwing plates doesn't really do anything besides create a plate at a location, there's no big smash, or bits of plate scattered about as it smashes down a hallway, so I've started work on just that:

In terms of moving away from making them linear, I'm looking at exploring the possibility of the ghost deterioring the house overtime, instead of just "cracks/smashes door" being an image pasted over the top, I'd like for it to take chunks out of the door, which the ghost will also be able to see you through:

The idea is to also have them eventually break the door if they've done enough damage to it. I'm open to suggestions and ideas regarding this, as interactions are the core of Obsideo, so I want to make them as perfect as possible.

Thanks For Reading

Thank you again for all your support everyone, in my last update I did I mentioned we've moved out of mixed and into mostly positive, and you guys went and blew that out of the water by putting us into "Very Positive" words can't describe how happy to makes me seeing how much love you all still have for this game.