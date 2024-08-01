Share · View all patches · Build 15227277 · Last edited 1 August 2024 – 16:33:09 UTC by Wendy

​Hello everyone, thank you for purchasing Object Ward! Today I have an IMPORTANT update which I highly recommend you to download!

🚨🚨Characters from previously completed routes will now be seen as human in epilogues (Aka if you finished Kent's good ending you will see his human sprite in Jones' good ending and vice versa). This was a grueling process to set up as you can complete the routes in just about any order, but all worth it in the end! The replay value is certainly doubled!🚨🚨​

(Warning, this may require you to recomplete previous routes in order to unlock this persistence)

-Added Manson x Randal BJ CG

-Added Priscilla x Manson BJ CG

-Added Priscilla x Manson strapon BJ CG (Yes, this update is quite oral heavy)

-Character houses/apartments in epilogues now have variation

-More alts to Manson's​​ pony shirt H CG, Kent's scissor BJ, and Dorothy's human H CG

-Added the LAST achievement. I apologize for it being so late, but there is a hint: Main menu's Manson may mind!

-More expressions for human Kent

-More adjustments to gallery

-Tweaked ending dialogue to accommodate epilogue human sprites

-Made path to friendship route a smidgen more obvious

-Fixed Dorothy's nude sprite appearing when only gay was toggled

-Even more ATL, sprite tweaks, and grammatical fixes!