Visions of the future... or just a dream?

Having vanquished demonic hordes and returned the trolls to their homeland, you finally find a moment of peace. Yet, peace is fleeting, and a new dawn approaches. In the shadows of tranquility, whispers of an untold adventure begin to stir. You ponder the many paths before you, present and future and what other fates you could have faced if your story would have been different.

The very positive feedback on our last DLC has motivated us to turn some wild dreams into reality. While planning the next patch for the main game, we also dedicate time to new content and experiences for you.

Mysterious and exciting new ventures are on the horizon—secrets will soon be revealed!