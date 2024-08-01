Hotfix (v1.0.4, v1.0.5)
v1.0.4
- Fixed an issue [spoiler]where on day 3, there is rare chance where the player can get stuck in the progress if the player chooses to join the Ops.[/spoiler]
v1.0.5
- Fixed an issue [spoiler]where the player cannot take on the side quest with Tyler Cao if the player quits the game after calling Fran but before talking with Cao.[/spoiler]
--
If you have any further questions, feel free to join our Discord server to ask for help!
https://discord.gg/QPTGtZnn4G
Changed files in this update