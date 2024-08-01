 Skip to content

Minds Beneath Us update for 1 August 2024

Hotfix (v1.0.4, v1.0.5)

Last edited 1 August 2024

Hotfix (v1.0.4, v1.0.5)

v1.0.4

  • Fixed an issue [spoiler]where on day 3, there is rare chance where the player can get stuck in the progress if the player chooses to join the Ops.[/spoiler]

v1.0.5

  • Fixed an issue [spoiler]where the player cannot take on the side quest with Tyler Cao if the player quits the game after calling Fran but before talking with Cao.[/spoiler]

