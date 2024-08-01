Heretic's Fork V1.2.1.5 | Minor Update + 50% OFF

Hey Heretics!

We’re excited to share some exciting updates with you! We’re continually working on polishing the game and rolling out bug fixes and patch notes as quickly as possible.

To celebrate the new Tower Defense events and our upcoming participation in the Tiny Teams events, we’re also launching another sale this month – 50% OFF! 🎉

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2181610/Heretics_Fork/

Without further ado, here are the patch notes for this update!

Changelist:

Crash Fixes:

Fixed an issue with crashing on tasks/challenges screen when entering or exiting fullscreen with alt+enter

Fixed random crash at the start of the shift

Fix for rare random game crashes in menus

UI and Display:

Fixed newline display on the character selection screen

Trashcan will unlock automatically now if the user used the key to unlock the saves folder earlier

Endless button now has an explicit description saying that no further rewards will be given

Internal rework of Rewards menu UI to improve performance

Gameplay Improvements:

Fixed an issue that allowed the tower to be healed even though it had already dipped below 0.

Added Traditional Chinese localization

Preload system resources on the loading screen to avoid freezes during gameplay on low-end systems

Gamepad controls fixed for card unlock splash screen

Can select torment level above 2 with gamepad now

Can use gamepad in torment shop and social menus now

Punished sinners counter now speeds up if you punished too many sinners in a short time (default speed is 30 sinners/sec)

There is a 5-second delay between autosaves now to reduce HDD/SSD usage

Regeneration card now instantly heals the tower by the healing amount left when changing stages

Some caching and pre-caching to speed up the game in different places

Card Adjustments:

"Intimidation Tactic" card logic reworked

Fixed issues where the following card effects wouldn't be saved/loaded correctly

(Blighted Blood, Boiling Blood, Bonus, Burn Them All, Curse Them All, Dark Believer, Dominate, Duplicating Shiv, Enlight Them All, Healing Flame, Hellflame, HolyMoly, Hot Potato, Holy Fire, Intimidation Tactic, One Man Army, Pick of Destiny, Powerdraw, Quake, Rainbow, Redemption, Repercussions, Retribution, Salvage, Shadow Priest, Shot, Spammer, Synergist, Trinity)

Trinity power doesn't give passive bonus to tower and garrison damage when it's inactive and works exactly as the text on the card says

If you have more than 1 charge of Intimidation Shuffle, then reshuffle will consume the charge and all reshuffled cards will be free

Known Issues:

Crash in endless mode after several hours of playing (may be unreachable after HP lock fix in 1.2.0.5)

Tower upgrade controls might become unresponsive on later stages of the game

Some rare conditions may cause wrong towers to combine or delete unrelated towers after combining

The mouth in the center of the gluttony stage might disappear on some frames under certain circumstances (happened with Forker and Sin Spotter towers with lots of ASPD boosts)

We’re committed to continuously improving the game and your feedback is greatly appreciated. Please let us know what you think!