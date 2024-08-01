Comrades!

Our socialist youth joyfully welcomes the long-awaited holidays, which are a reward for their hard work and dedication in both studies and labor!

However, the Party does not forget its dedicated guardians who tirelessly defend our homeland's borders.

In the Holiday Update, you will find:

Revolver

A brand new weapon is being introduced to the police arsenal, perfect for close-quarters combat.

Enhanced Animals

Drivers arrive in Acaristan with new species of well-known animals. These species have a more natural appearance and behavior.

Combat System

Rumor has it that members of the Oberankov gang have refined their tactics, making them an even greater threat to our borders. Additionally, they will react more realistically to critical hits.

Patch 10.5.0

This is the largest patch to date, introducing over 90 fixes and improvements. We are also working on an important optimization package that will be released shortly.

We wish everyone a great holiday in Acaristan and beyond!

Glory to Acaristan!

Crazy Rocks Team