Update v 1.1 - Giant Spider Boss for Endless Desert TD out now!

Dear Players,

I am excited to announce a new update for Endless Desert TD that brings several additions:

New boss: Giant Spider has been added to the game, bringing fresh challenges and excitement.

An alternate level for the existing boss has been added, featuring a different challenge to test your skills.

A new initial stage has been added to enhance the early game experience.

Additionally, by the end of August, I will be adding a new biome, the Oasis, to the game. This will be included in the pool of levels, providing more variety and enriching the overall gameplay experience.

Thank you for your continued support and feedback. Enjoy the new update and keep sharing your thoughts with us!