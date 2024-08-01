 Skip to content

The Garden Path update for 1 August 2024

Update notes for 1.0.0.13

1 August 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.0.0.13 is now live. See below the following changes

Fixes

  • Fixed multiple day passes triggering during sunrise.
  • Fixed resident errands regenerating too quickly.

~Louis

