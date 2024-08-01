Hotfix Deployed

We have just deployed our first hotfix for the game! This should resolve some of the issues we received reports of during these first couple of days in the wild, along with some minor improvements and adjustments.

Improvements:

Added the option to manually switch which audio device the game should be using.

Made Ashbushel trees more likely to spawn in the starting region.

Added a clarification on the codex page of World Features that cannot be improved with a building.

Added a link in the main menu to the feedback survey.

Changed the default keybind of Inventory to "I" instead of "B".

Changed the timing of some UI pop ups.

Updated some texts and requirement descriptions related to the S.I.T. project for clarity.

Numerous and minor text adjustments.

Squashed bugs:

A multiplayer user could lose the ability to drop samples from their inventory.

The Hot Spring sometimes didn't spawn in the first region while the Australic modifier was enabled.

Keybind icons could disappear while playing the game with language set to Russian.

The Fancy Wrench, unlocked with the Supporter Pack, did not appear properly ingame.

A few more quirks and issues of low severity

We really appreciate all the feedback and bug-reports that you have sent in so far - we've got the whole team fired up, working on future fixes and improvements! :)

See you in space! 🚀