Update 2.37.0.104

Ground Vehicles

A bug that prevented the kill camera from showing the direction towards the enemy player that destroyed the player’s vehicle has been fixed.

A bug that caused flashing of the hit decals on armour has been fixed.

T-72 (all versions) — a bug that caused DM geometry duplication of the autoloader has been fixed.

— a bug that caused DM geometry duplication of the autoloader has been fixed. T-64 (all versions), T-80 (all versions) — the thickness of the autoloader cover has been reduced from 6 to 2 mm structural steel.

Aircraft

PL-12, R-77, RVV-AE, AAM-4, MICA-EM, Derby, Aspide-1A, AIM-7D, AIM-7E, AIM-7E-2 (DF), AIM-7F, AIM-54A, AIM-54C, Skyflash, Skyflash SuperTEMP, Matra Super 530F, Matra Super 530D — seeker activation lag has been reduced from 1.4 to 0.5 sec

A bug has been fixed that prevented setting of the aiming point with the cursor in mouse view mode The aiming point was able to be set only in the direction of aircraft’s nose ([report](community.gaijin.net/issues/p/warthunder/i/qmtP6G7OlSKN)).

A bug has been fixed that left the seeker of the previously selected weapon via the weapon selecator active.

A bug has been fixed that caused excessive mouse sensitivity in the correction mode of the LITENING II targeting pod while aiming with the AGM-65D camera, due to which it was impossible to guide the missile correctly.

Patch notes reflect only key changes, meaning they may not include a complete list of all improvements made. Additionally, War Thunder is constantly being updated and some changes may not require an update. Changes reflected in patch notes are formed by taking reactions and requests of the community from the bug reporting service, forums and other official platforms into account. Bug fixes and changes are implemented in order of importance, for example a game-breaking bug will be worked on and implemented sooner.