Patch 1.3 is live and Future Plans

Hello Guild Masters,

Patch 1.3 is live and includes some bug fixes that have been reported so far. There shouldn't be anything game-breaking now and NG+ is good to go.

Now, I'd like to talk about what I plan to do next now that NG+ is done.

Controller Support

A lot of people have requested controller support, and I think that would be a good thing. This is most likely the next item on my to-do list. However, I need to be honest here:

I don't know if it will happen.

Much of the UI won't work with controller input out of the box and will need specific handling or even a redesign. To complicate matters, it has been ages since I played a game with controllers, so I'm not very familiar with current design philosophies.



Honestly, no idea how this is supposed to work with a controller.

Still, I want to attempt it and will dedicate at least a month to it. But if it seems like the undertaking would be too much, I might just put it further down the line or drop it entirely.

Mod Support/Custom Content

This is something I want to add after I complete or attempt the controller support. It's something I'd love to have in my game, and it would be great to see what the community could create. There are certain things I want to be possible to add:

Create custom Quests

Create custom Events

Create custom Items

Create custom Hairstyles

Create custom Faces

Create custom Classes

Create custom Skills

Create custom Titles

This would also be completely new to me, and because the game was originally not designed for it, it could be a huge undertaking.

DLCs

This would be the very last thing on the list. If all the previous points are behind me, I need to see if and what kind of DLC I want to do. But I do not believe that I would do more than one DLC. It has been more than 3 years since I started working on OAG, and it seems likely I will stick to it for another year. However, after that, I would like to close this chapter in my life and start a new project. I know this might sound disappointing, but I hope that if I accomplish mod support, players will be able to create enough custom content for the game to stay alive for a long time, even without me.

That's everything I wanted to say, and I hope you continue to have fun with the game.

With best regards,

GreenGuy