New patch in publicbeta (v213), main branch updated to v212

Hey, it's patch time! This is a small patch with another tweak to try and stop people fighting excessively, a few fixes for NPCs getting stuck auto-depositing things, fixes for fetch quests failing, and various other small fixes. And roving traders can now repopulate their guards.

v212 is now the main branch! Going forward I'm expecting to keep the main branch and publicbeta much closer together than they have been for the last year. Please note if you are on the main branch you may suddenly find your characters start fighting each other other in this patch - there was a bug which stopped them from doing that, which was fixed in publicbeta but that kind of opened the floodgates from all the pent up negative memories they had of each other. New memories will be more toned down now but they might still want to fight each other a lot because of the old memories, until a bit of time passes and the bad memories fade.

I've been doing a Sandbox mode playthrough with the latest settings to see how bad the fighting is now, and while there have been a few fights it didn't feel like it was happening constantly anymore. So I'm going to leave it to settle for a bit and then see if people are still finding it too much.

Here's the full change list for v213:

Capped approval debuff from Insulted memories

Roving traders can repopulate guards over time if they are killed

A couple more fixes for crafters getting stuck into a loop with auto depositing

Fix for fetch quests failing when the lost item is a stackable type and you transfer it one by one

Fix for characters who are following you while crouching sometimes standing up and attacking when leaving a building after you if enemies are around

Fix for NPCs using melee weapons when a gun would be better in some situations

Fix for chickens sometimes continuing to try to run away from zombies once they are dead

Added Crown hat type for modders who want a hat that keeps the normal hair

If a spawn template uses InheritFromParent it can inherit the location from an Invader that has a subject associated with it

Fix for debug menu not being fully scrollable on small screens

Fixed crash in debug menu

What's this publicbeta thing?

v213 will be in the "publicbeta" branch for a while, before pushing it to the main game. If you want to try the latest features as they come out (and help test them!) it's a good idea to start using this branch. But keep in mind:

Because it's the bleeding edge it could be less stable

If you want to be able to play online co-op with someone you'll need to be on the same version as them

If you go back from the "publicbeta" branch to the main branch you may not be able to load savegames created on "publicbeta".

To use publicbeta, just right-click on Survivalist: Invisible Strain in your Steam library and go to Properties, then Betas and in the drop-down select "publicbeta".