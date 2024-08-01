<Blood of Steel> Update Announcement Aug. 1st

<Blood of Steel> will conduct a hot update maintenance on August 1st at 19:30, after the hot update, all players can experience the latest update maintenance content by logging back into the game.
Update content:
- Temporarily close the [Rank Match-Season Store] entrance, and we will perform the following processing in the next version:
i) All coins of the current competition year will be uniformly converted to coins of previous competition years.
ii) Currently, the 2 skins of [Melisende] in the [Current Season Store] are temporarily unable to be obtained. Players who have purchased them will have the corresponding previous season coins returned in a later version; no additional processing will be done for the remaining 4 products.
- The recording function is temporarily closed. Downloaded videos can be played normally, but new videos will prompt "Download error". Currently, the recording function causes serious lagging issues in the game. It will be reopened after optimized and improved in the later version.
Changed files in this update