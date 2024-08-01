 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Blood of Steel update for 1 August 2024

<Blood of Steel> Update Announcement Aug. 1st

Share · View all patches · Build 15225866 · Last edited 1 August 2024 – 11:39:03 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

<Blood of Steel> will conduct a hot update maintenance on August 1st at 19:30, after the hot update, all players can experience the latest update maintenance content by logging back into the game.

Update content:

  1. Temporarily close the [Rank Match-Season Store] entrance, and we will perform the following processing in the next version:
    i) All coins of the current competition year will be uniformly converted to coins of previous competition years.
    ii) Currently, the 2 skins of [Melisende] in the [Current Season Store] are temporarily unable to be obtained. Players who have purchased them will have the corresponding previous season coins returned in a later version; no additional processing will be done for the remaining 4 products.
  2. The recording function is temporarily closed. Downloaded videos can be played normally, but new videos will prompt "Download error". Currently, the recording function causes serious lagging issues in the game. It will be reopened after optimized and improved in the later version.

Changed files in this update

Windows Blood of Steel Content Depot 567631
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link