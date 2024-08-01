Alpha 0.3 Release Notes for Test Dummy Takedown

Share · View all patches · Build 15225739 · Last edited 1 August 2024 – 12:09:42 UTC by Wendy

Hello Players,

We are excited to announce the release of Alpha 0.3 for Test Dummy Takedown! Here are the highlights of what's new and improved:

New powers are now available

The Mage Jump

For incredible jumps

Regeneration

Recover 50 HP

Fake Death

To trick your enemies into thinking you are dead.

Bug Fix

The shooting targets have been corrected. Now, client players will be accurately hit, ensuring a fairer gameplay experience compared to before.

We have fixed the issue with the incorrect winner name being displayed. Congratulations to our true champions!

Thank you for your continued support and feedback. We look forward to hearing your thoughts on this update. Happy gaming!

Best regards,

The Test Dummy Takedown Team