Major Update: Chapter 4 Now Available!

Hey Cyber Detectives!

We’re thrilled to announce that the Chapter 4 major content update that you’ve been eagerly waiting for is finally here!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2421410/Cyber_Manhunt_2_New_World__The_Hacking_Simulator/

To celebrate this major update, we’re offering a special 10% discount on the game, so don’t miss this perfect opportunity to experience an intense cyber detective adventure at a fantastic price!

Chapter 4 Story Overview

Picking up right where Chapter 3 left off, the tables have turned. You, now a liberated AI detective, have broken free from Titan’s imposing grip. Teaming up with Van, the mysterious hacker that returned at the climax of Chapter 3, you face a critical question: can he truly be trusted, or is this another layer of deception? Time will unravel these tangled threads.

A New Challenge: The Case of CαThγ



Your main task in this chapter is to investigate CαThγ, an AI digital life streamer spiraling out of control. Originally, CαThγ was created to represent Cathy Wharton, a 14-year-old celebrity forced to step back from the public eye due to a tragic accident. Titan has dramatically reintroduced her to the world using advanced AI technology, but behind her renewed persona lurks a dark and murky tale. This investigation takes a sudden turn when Cathy's live stream is abruptly terminated after she mentions "Paradise Isle”.

What secrets does this elusive place harbor? Are the swirling rumors about its high-profile visitors – from famous actors to prominent politicians – true? It's up to you to crack the code, connect the dots, and expose the hidden agendas lurking within the upper echelons of society. The balance of justice and corruption rests squarely in your hands.

New Hacking Tactics In Chapter 4



Chapter 4 not only continues the engaging and tense social engineering and hacking simulation but also expands your toolkit with a variety of new hacking tactics. Get ready to penetrate classified government systems, crack encrypted satellite communications, and hack into the digital vaults of an online casino, among other challenges. Prepare to dive deeper into the thrilling world of cyber investigation!

As always, we welcome your valuable feedback and suggestions as we continue to improve and optimize the game to provide a better gaming experience for everyone.

In addition, we’d be grateful if you could help us spread the word and share your excitement with your friends.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2421410/Cyber_Manhunt_2_New_World__The_Hacking_Simulator/

And a head’s up: The Dystopian Detectives Double Feature Bundle — in collaboration with Orwell: Keeping an Eye On You is now available for purchase, grab your bundle now and enjoy extra savings!

Thank you all for your support, and we hope you enjoy this new storyline!

Cyber Manhunt Twitter

Cyber Manhunt Tiktok

Spiral Up Games Twitter

Spiral Up Games Youtube