 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Greatest Penguin Heist of All Time update for 1 August 2024

Small Patch + Penguin Village

Share · View all patches · Build 15225339 · Last edited 1 August 2024 – 12:09:16 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!

We've just uploaded a small patch that should address the performance and connection issues you have been experiencing after the Big Heist Update. A preview of the new Penguin Village is also part of the update, and it will be filled up with more content and mini games for the soundtrack/sound effect update.

Don't worry if we're slow to respond, we're taking some time off to rest and do some planning before getting back to work on the final updates.

See you soon with a new update!

Noot noot!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit The Greatest Penguin Heist of All Time Windows Depot 1451481
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit The Greatest Penguin Heist of All Time macOS Depot 1451482
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit The Greatest Penguin Heist of All Time Linux Depot 1451483
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link