Small Patch + Penguin Village

Hey everyone!

We've just uploaded a small patch that should address the performance and connection issues you have been experiencing after the Big Heist Update. A preview of the new Penguin Village is also part of the update, and it will be filled up with more content and mini games for the soundtrack/sound effect update.

Don't worry if we're slow to respond, we're taking some time off to rest and do some planning before getting back to work on the final updates.

See you soon with a new update!

Noot noot!