8月1日更新说明（Updated on August 1st）

1、结尾字幕增加完美结局提示
2、修复了几个小bug
非常高兴有人能喜欢我的游戏，只要还有人在玩，就会更新
- Add a perfect ending prompt to the ending subtitles
- Fixed several minor bugs
I am very happy that someone likes my game. As long as someone is still playing, it will be updated
