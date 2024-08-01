 Skip to content

除邪(CHUXIE) update for 1 August 2024

8月1日更新说明（Updated on August 1st）

Share · View all patches · Build 15225200 · Last edited 1 August 2024 – 11:09:31 UTC

1、结尾字幕增加完美结局提示
2、修复了几个小bug

非常高兴有人能喜欢我的游戏，只要还有人在玩，就会更新

  1. Add a perfect ending prompt to the ending subtitles
  2. Fixed several minor bugs
    I am very happy that someone likes my game. As long as someone is still playing, it will be updated

