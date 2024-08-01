- Increased the duration and damage of lightning triggered by the Oracle.
- Reduced the base output of the Quarry.
- Reduced the chance of Stonehenge dropping stone upon enemy death.
Hexguardian update for 1 August 2024
v1.21 Balance patch for new buildings & wonders
