Hexguardian update for 1 August 2024

v1.21 Balance patch for new buildings & wonders

1 August 2024

  • Increased the duration and damage of lightning triggered by the Oracle.
  • Reduced the base output of the Quarry.
  • Reduced the chance of Stonehenge dropping stone upon enemy death.

