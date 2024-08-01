HandyGames is thrilled to announce the first-ever AI-powered HandyGames Showcase 2024, which will be part of the THQ Nordic Digital Showcase 2024. The event will kick off on August 2nd, 2024, at 8:45 PM CEST. Gaming enthusiasts can tune in to watch the full showcase on the THQ Nordic Showcase Page, YouTube, and Twitch, or view the HandyGames Showcase separately on the official HandyGames YouTube channel. Prepare for a showcase crafted with the precision of an AI-driven algorithm versus the creativity of a caffeinated game dev.

Join us as we reveal more about our exciting titles and celebrate the creativity and innovation in gaming. We have programmed our AI to ensure it's an unforgettable experience. So, sit back, relax, and let our artificial intelligence entertain you like never before.

Stay tuned for more updates and be prepared to welcome our new AI Overlords!