地心归途 Return From Core update for 1 August 2024

Minor Update V0.1.2.0801

Share · View all patches · Build 15224689 · Last edited 1 August 2024 – 11:59:16 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, Inner Earth’s Creatures! We pushed a Minor update just now, we:

  • Modified watering action, now you can move while watering.
  • Fixed a bug that may cause items will always fall on the left side when discarding them.

