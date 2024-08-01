Minor Update V0.1.2.0801

Hello, Inner Earth’s Creatures! We pushed a Minor update just now, we:
- Modified watering action, now you can move while watering.
- Fixed a bug that may cause items will always fall on the left side when discarding them.
