August 2024 Ver1.0.2 Fix Update Release Notes

Build 15224636 · Last edited 2 August 2024 – 05:09:19 UTC by Wendy

The following items have been addressed/improved in this latest update:

-Fixed the issue where game software would not start after updating to the latest GeforceGameReady driver (560.70) and NVIDEA Studio driver (560.70).

If you have any problems with your environment, please email support with the following information and the issue.

*OS, CPU, system memory, GPU, video memory, display model number (please let us know as GPU settings such as tearing/stuttering may occur depending on synchronization and connection method) Version of the video card manufacturer's utility tool