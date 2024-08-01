version 1.3.4 (build c8d) - Addressing Player Feedbacks

It's been a REALLY long time, more than a year has passed since we've released the soundtrack and version 1.3.3!

This update patch (version 1.3.4) is mainly about addressing player feedbacks.

Both two of us developers do read Steam game reviews (and discussions page) - long or short, positive or negative, funny or serious - every single one of them! Unfortunately it doesn't mean that every feedback and opinion can be addressed, but we'll try our best as much as we reasonably can.

version 1.3.4, build c8d

Added Features:

Added "Audio Mode" in config screen: you can select audio API used for playing audio. In most cases "Auto" should work with no problem - try other options if the audio isn't properly played.

Added "Audio Offset", "Video Offset" and "Automatic calibration" in config screen: you can now customize or calibrate rhythm bar timings. This game should be playable with default settings, but if your audio device has a noticeable lag or you feel the timings are off - try this one!

Added "Beat Display" in config screen: if enabled, you can see how long your input will be accepted for each turn.

Improvements:

Made the bullet grazing tutorial less annoying. The required inputs to beat fairies were too complex for beginners (mostly due to them constantly trying to avoid Rumia's attack), and it just wasn't a very good tutorial.

Scenario #1, Stage 3 Boss, Boss Attack #3: Now the boss gives you a hint if you get hit too many times in the attack or get the game over screen twice or more.

Jingles are now played using BGM volume setting instead of SFX volume. If you have BGM volume set to low and SFX volume set to high, unlocking something could jumpscare you with a LOUD sound. Now it shouldn't.



Bugfixes:

Fixed rhythm bars flashing on player input are drawn left and right reversed. This quirk might have been confusing players trying to figure out whether their inputs are early or late compared to exact timings by looking at the flashing bars.



Regarding the unofficial translation mod:

To our surprise, an unofficial Chinese translation mod have been created by Chinese players (you can access the website through this thread in Discussions page). First of all we'd like to send our gratitude to mod developers - thank you so much!

Unfortunately however, mods will generally stop working if the developer pushes an update to the game and it's very likely that the translation mod no longer works for the current version. (Due to how the game assets are handled, I can imagine that our games are pretty unfriendly to create unofficial translation mods)

We have made the previous version (version 1.3.3) available through Steam Beta Branch feature, so play with this version if needed. From now on we plan to provide access to legacy versions each time we push an update.

[Chinese DeepL translation (from Japanese):]

令人惊喜的是，一位志愿者创建了一个非官方的中文翻译模块（您可以从本主题访问发布者）。非常感谢！

不幸的是，当游戏开发者更新游戏时，志愿者制作的 MOD 一般都无法使用，因此我们认为这个补丁将使这个 MOD 无法使用。 (特别是，我们认为由于资产管理方式的原因，我们的游戏对 MOD 制作者完全不友好：......）

我们已通过 Steam 的测试版分支功能提供了之前的版本 “1.3.3 版”，因此在玩 MOD 时，如有必要，请使用该版本。今后更新时，我们将继续通过测试分支功能提供尽可能多的旧版本。

Currently we're actively working on the next major update for Yoiyami Dancers and it's planned to be released by the end of this year. We're really sorry that no playable character has been added to the game despite the store description and the fact that more than 1.5 years have passed since Steam release. We're trying to make something that's fresh and fun even for Yoiyami Dancers veterans, and we hope you'll enjoy the Danmaku Dancing once again after the update is out.

Stay tuned.





Rumia is cute⚫️👍

tripper

Since it's been more than a year, there are SIX promotional images that haven't been showcased in here before! Finally it's time to unleash them:











