Early Access Update - v0.306

The Emperor and State has now been updated to version 0.306. If you encounter any bugs or issues in the game, please use the in-game feedback feature or discuss them on our Discord.

Bug Fixes

Fixed the bug where the seasonal display in the lower-left message bar was always one turn late.

Fixed the bug where the expenditure details showed "error" for the expense of the capital falling and being looted.

Fixed the bug in the Society window where the calculation annotation for governance power consumption was inaccurate.

Optimized the attribute display in the national building bar and fixed the algorithm bug where the tripod's governance power increase was always 200.

Improvings

Neutralized data impacts in wars, reducing the influence of some attributes on combat power.

When the army fails to attack the first target, it will no longer attack the second target.

Various other minor Improvings.

