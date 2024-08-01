Early Access Update - v0.306

The Emperor and State has now been updated to version 0.306. If you encounter any bugs or issues in the game, please use the in-game feedback feature or discuss them on our Discord.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed the bug where the seasonal display in the lower-left message bar was always one turn late.
- Fixed the bug where the expenditure details showed "error" for the expense of the capital falling and being looted.
- Fixed the bug in the Society window where the calculation annotation for governance power consumption was inaccurate.
- Optimized the attribute display in the national building bar and fixed the algorithm bug where the tripod's governance power increase was always 200.
Improvings
- Neutralized data impacts in wars, reducing the influence of some attributes on combat power.
- When the army fails to attack the first target, it will no longer attack the second target.
- Various other minor Improvings.
