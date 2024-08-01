Hotfix 2.19.7!

Hello sharks.

In the hotfix🐛:

Fixed a bug of connecting in the lobby at a table with a friend!

Fixed incorrect wins after match timer expires!

Fixed a bug that caused lootboxes to be displayed in the "Tournament Wheel" exchange window, originally they should not have been available there, since there is a "Wheel of Fortune" for exchanging boxes

The "open all caskets" button is now available for Steam caskets as well!

Fixed bugs that caused the "World Tournament" to not work, now it's back to classic settings, you may need to recreate the custom map!

Fixed incorrect victories through triple monopoly.

Fixed a bug that caused players to be thrown to the main menu in a table with a friend.

Fixed a bug when trying to pick up a reward from the box in Wheel of Fortune.

Fixed a bug where chips were deducted when trying to join a table unsuccessfully.

Fixed a bug with Steam avatars, do not be afraid if the avatar did not load from the 1st time, from the 2nd time will definitely load!

Fixed bugs with "Chance" cage settings.

Fixed a bug that caused players in a table with a friend to replace their characters and avatars.

Fixed a bug that caused the league end timers to be updated only when the game is restarted.

Fixed a bug that caused avatars of mobile players to be displayed incorrectly.

Fixed a bug that could cause players' avatars in league lobbies to change places.

Fixed incorrect display of the number of gadgets in the private table.

Fixed infinite loading when disconnecting from the lobby.

Fixed visual artifacts in cell parameters in the map editor.

Fixed visual artifacts of characters in the league menu.

Fixed bugs in the "Game Updates" window.

Fixed incorrect number of victory chips on the results screen, now on the results screen and in the history of the operation when winning the chips from the contribution\supply of the table are taken into account.

Fixed a bug that caused the match to freeze when using the "Portal to the Looking Glass" chance card.

Fixed a critical bug that caused players to disconnect in the middle of a match.

Fixed a bug that caused a player to be duplicated in the table lobby.

Fixed some errors in displaying fonts in the game.

Fixed a bug that caused the re-buy cost in the cell parameters in the map editor to become 10 times less when saving.

Fixed a bug that caused the cost of rent and re-buy on standard maps to be incorrect.

Fixed a bug where leagues were not updated after the timer expired.

The cell parameters window now does not overlap with the selected cell in the map editor.

Notification about available number of gadgets in a match now does not overlap with dice roll in "Zoom Mode".

Fixed many other minor bugs and visual artifacts.

❤️ Thanks and plans:

Thanks for all of your feedback! Especially for the ones that start with the words "You should have...". They inspire us to keep working on the project.

We will continue to work on bugs, so feel free to report them in our Discord!

Promo Codes: We are planning to release promo codes that will give you gifts. Check out our Discord and don't miss the first promo codes. Free gifts are always awesome!

Thanks for sticking with us and helping us make the game better. Dive into the update and enjoy!

Merch