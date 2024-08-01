Dune: Spice Wars - Community Update #3 Out Now!

Hello everyone!
Community Update #3 is now live! This update includes several reworks and balancing changes all inspired by your feedback and suggestions. The standout feature? Our brand-new spectator mode!
Check out the full list of changes below and let us know what you think. We’re excited to hear your feedback on these latest improvements!
Spectator Mode
Multiplayer lobbies can be set up to allow up to 8 spectators.
Eliminated players can keep watching the game as spectators.
Pillaged Sietch rework
Fremen can no longer build in a devastated sietch. They can, however, repopulate them for a large cost, which removes the “devastated” trait.
To compensate, Fremen now have 1 more building slot in their Main Base, forming a new 1-slot district.
The eligibility condition for Dune Governorship has also been revised to only account for non-devastated sietches. The condition is now:
- control 1/5 of the map
- ally all non-devastated sietches
- at least 3/4 of sietches are not devastated
Assassination UX rework
Assassination UI has been improved with additional information on what you are supposed to do.
A new option “Assassination tips” will help with learning the Assassination mechanics through targeted alerts. The option is “on” by default.
The “imperial intelligence” Landsraad resolution, that allows Cell Search, even without having detected any assassination attempt, now works properly: you can prepare Cell Search operations, but also use them on your territory.
Spaceship Balancing
All spaceship costs, stats and traits have been balanced to make them worth the cost, without being overwhelmingly strong.
Hawk:
- 30 -> 9 guild favor cost
- 15 -> 12 solari upkeep
- 200 -> 270 health
- 11 -> 8 power
- 10 -> 20 attack speed
Kraken:
- Can only attack ground units
Harpy:
- 30 -> 9 guild favor cost
- 15 -> 12 solari upkeep
- 200 -> 270 health
- 8 -> 10 power
- Trait changed to “attack in a small area and executes enemy units under 80 health”
Overlord:
- Can only attack ground units
Banshee:
- Can attack ground and air units
- 40 -> 15 guild favor cost
- 250 -> 360 health
- 25 -> 17 power
- 4 -> 5 Fuel Cell
- 4 -> 5 Command Point
- Trait changed to “Cannot be seen outside of combat and current target suffer -50% speed and attack speed”
Spire:
- Can attack ground and air units
- 20 -> 6 spaceship parts cost
- 80 -> 150 health
- 20 -> 8 power
- 5 -> 10 attack speed
- 10 -> 8 solari upkeep
- Trait changed to “+50% damage against enemy units outside of their territory”
Altar:
- Can only attack ground units
Hammer:
- 40 -> 12 guild favor cost
- 300 -> 360 health
- 20 -> 16 solari upkeep
Cronos:
- Can only attack air units
- 2000 -> 2400 health
Siren:
- 30 -> 9 guild favor
- 200 -> 270 health
- 24 -> 10 power
- 15 -> 12 solari upkeep
- Trait changed “attacks in a small area, and damaged enemy deal -10% damage on their next attack (can stack)”
Monument:
- Can only attack ground units
Spirit:
- 30 -> 9 guild favor
- 150 -> 270 health
- 15 -> 18 power
- 5 -> 3.3 attack speed
- 15 -> 12 solari upkeep
- Trait changed “always tethered and, in truced territory, gain stealth and -40% damage received”
General Balancing
“Defense breaches” operations do not stack.
Main bases detect stealth units at Very Long Range.
Landsraad units from "Judge of the Council" Charter cost 40 -> 25 influence each to recruit.
“EMP Bomb” spying operation:
- -50% attack speed to mechanical units, missile battery and Main Bases
- -50% -> -20% move speed to mechanical units
- “-50% power to mechanical units” has been removed
Gear switching or removal cost 1000 -> 500 solari
Development “Border Defense”:
- +1 Missile Battery limit per Village
- Militia have +2 -> +1 armor
- “+30% power to Missile Battery” has been removed
Main Base building “Research Center”:
- +20% knowledge
- +20% hegemony gained from spice tax and daily gain
- “+15% hegemony from all sources” has been removed
AI in multiplayer games never offer trades outside of their team, and are generally more reluctant to accept trades.
House Atreides
Trooper unit:
- Trait changed: ”+2 -> +3 power under the effect of at least one allied bonus”
Ranger gear “Automated Weapons”:
- +50% attack speed
- -25% -> -30% power
Support Drone:
- 15 -> 12 solari upkeep
“Peaceful Annex” is no longer possible on devastated villages.
"Veteran Militia" development:
- -15% damage inside territory
- militia have +100% -> +80% health
- “militia have +50% power” has been removed
"Proud Liberator" development:
- Non-mechanical units get +2% -> +1% max health per 25 -> 20 standing
- Units liberating or annexing a village from a faction with less standing heal 20% -> 50% of health for free
"Sustainable spying" development:
- Agents assigned to choam, landsraad and spacing guild slots produce +100% -> +50% of their associated resources
- Agent traits present only once on an information field apply their effects twice
Councilor “Dr Wellington Yueh”:
- +2 knowledge
- non-mechanical military units have +10% -> +15% health
- non mechanical military units regen 30% faster
House Harkonnen
Combat Probe:
- 5 -> 4 solari upkeep
Councilor “Umman Kudu”:
- +2 manpower prod
- units take -20% -> -30% time to recruit
- units in a region with an active harkonnen operation gain +1 armor
Hero “Iakin Nefud”:
- Military units in the region get +5% -> +10% attack speed per active harkonnen operation
- “Survival of the Fittest” skill gives +100% -> +200% power to the next attack, which only stacks once, but has a much lower cooldown.
The Smugglers
Councilor “Stabban Tuek”:
- full headquarter produce 5 -> 4 solari per neighboring headquarters
- +1 slot in headquarter
Councilor “Lingar Bewt”:
- produces 10 -> 12 Water
- unlock the Water Network and Water Seller headquarters extension
Councilor “Lashon Hara”:
- gain information in other faction by trading any resources
- information level in faction reduce 50% slower
- gain 10 solari and 1 influence per information level in another faction
The Fremen
Skirmisher:
- 7 -> 5 power
- Trait: +15%->20% damage per enemy unit in damage radius
Mobile turrets now have xp.
Balancing of spaceship parts looted from enemy vessels. Combined with cost changes, Spire are overall cheaper to produce from destroyed enemy ships.
Councilor “Shimoom”:
- Each village producing at least 12 Water gives -3% -> -4% solari upkeep globally
- Villages produce 1 water in empty slot
Councilor “Jamis”:
- gain 50 -> 80 authority on liberating an enemy village
- military unit inflict +10% damage outside of territory
- can trade authority for manpower
Councillor Mother Ramallo’s ability “Incite rebellion” cost 80 -> 50 authority
House Corrino
Artillery Drone:
- 25 -> 20 solari upkeep
Councilor “Princess Irulan” now only affects villages neighboring a main base
Councilor “Zum Garon”:
- Military units have +15% power per active Truce
- Imperial Mandate has no cost
House Ecaz
War Banner:
- 15 -> 12 solari upkeep
- The “Big Banner” gear now increases the banner range of effect.
Hero “Whitmore Bludd”:
- If multiple champions deal damage to the same unit, only the last to damage it will get a trophy
- the “Frightful Champion” skill gives +1 -> +0.5 armor per trophy
Councillor Ibbo Vipp’s ability “Landsraad Immunity” cost 20 -> 30 standing on negative resolution and gives 10 -> 30 influence on positive resolution
House Vernius
Fighting Mek:
- 350 -> 400 health
Railgun Drone:
- 220 -> 320 health
Resonance Drone:
- 350 -> 400 health
- 25 -> 20 solari upkeep
10k Hegemony Bonus:
- Can obfuscate a single researched development
- Each knowledge point increase production of all other resource by +0.1 -> +0.2%
“Physical Wiring” development:
- Unlocks Assassins
- Infiltration Cells adjacent to a connected neural node gives +2 knowledge, as well as +5 solari production and +1 intel production per Statecraft building in the village
- “Infiltration cells adjacent to a connected neural node do not count in the maximum of infiltration cells allowed” has been removed
“Automated Defenses” development:
- 2 free Automated Militia in any village with a connected neural node
- Connected Neural Nodes attack enemy units in the region as a rapid-fire single-target defensive building.
- “enemy units in the region suffer -3% health per day per node connected through this region” has been removed
Lobby QoL
- A player kicked from a lobby cannot join again for 1 minute.
- quick start can no longer be used in kanly, and the option is no longer visible
Bug fixes
- Truces are no longer broken if the target of an attack (village) is captured by another faction before the attack takes place.
- AoE damage no longer breaks truces unless the actual target is in a truce.
- Units are no longer eaten by a worm in a region protected by Decoy Thumper
- Fixed landsraad votes being blocked when trying to set more votes than the maximum
- "Next Mainbase Building is Free" event should no longer be lost unfairly
- Fixed the updating of villages neighboring the enemy after a change of owner (for data center and listening post purpose)
- Warden in Last Stand can now be saved by support drone
- Harkonnen redfluid gear no longer triggers during occupation (if no other enemies are around)
- Harkonnen combat probes’ health is no longer reduced for no reason when using the torture tool gear
- Communication Jamming now removes Defense Breaches and Administration Burden properly
- Drisq passive no longer applies stealth to units engaged in combat
- Fixed some traits not being applied correctly when leaving wormriding
- Fremen raid from stalwart alliance now engage units contesting the liberation
- Buildings in a destroyed Corrino Main Base no longer prevent Corrino from building the building again in another Main Base
- Corrino Main Base building “Emperor Monument” is now properly deactivated if the development to unlock it is no longer active.
- After Corrino is eliminated, the “administrative consolidation” modifier on a village is now properly removed
- Dropping a Corrino Main Base on a Masterpiece no longer completely breaks the game
- Obfuscation of development giving agent slot now removes the slot properly
- Hidden Backdoor now works properly on enemy mechanical units. They ignore all previous orders.
- The Folder Relay can no longer teleport units to invalid location
- Fixed a rare case in the first tutorial where the Harkonnen trooper can kill your units, softlocking the tutorial.
- A few visual and sound bugs have been fixed
- Fixed Steamdeck launching the game twice for no reason (affecting performance).
- Rabban millitia now count towards the "You shall not pass" achievement
- Losing an Overlord’s sting no longer prevents you from getting the “Prudent” achievement
Changed files in this update