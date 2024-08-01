Dune: Spice Wars - Community Update #3 Out Now!

Share · View all patches · Build 15224443 · Last edited 1 August 2024 – 13:06:09 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone!

Community Update #3 is now live! This update includes several reworks and balancing changes all inspired by your feedback and suggestions. The standout feature? Our brand-new spectator mode!

Check out the full list of changes below and let us know what you think. We’re excited to hear your feedback on these latest improvements!

Spectator Mode

Multiplayer lobbies can be set up to allow up to 8 spectators.

Eliminated players can keep watching the game as spectators.

Pillaged Sietch rework

Fremen can no longer build in a devastated sietch. They can, however, repopulate them for a large cost, which removes the “devastated” trait.

To compensate, Fremen now have 1 more building slot in their Main Base, forming a new 1-slot district.

The eligibility condition for Dune Governorship has also been revised to only account for non-devastated sietches. The condition is now:

control 1/5 of the map

ally all non-devastated sietches

at least 3/4 of sietches are not devastated

Assassination UX rework

Assassination UI has been improved with additional information on what you are supposed to do.

A new option “Assassination tips” will help with learning the Assassination mechanics through targeted alerts. The option is “on” by default.

The “imperial intelligence” Landsraad resolution, that allows Cell Search, even without having detected any assassination attempt, now works properly: you can prepare Cell Search operations, but also use them on your territory.

Spaceship Balancing

All spaceship costs, stats and traits have been balanced to make them worth the cost, without being overwhelmingly strong.

Hawk:

30 -> 9 guild favor cost

15 -> 12 solari upkeep

200 -> 270 health

11 -> 8 power

10 -> 20 attack speed

Kraken:

Can only attack ground units

Harpy:

30 -> 9 guild favor cost

15 -> 12 solari upkeep

200 -> 270 health

8 -> 10 power

Trait changed to “attack in a small area and executes enemy units under 80 health”

Overlord:

Can only attack ground units

Banshee:

Can attack ground and air units

40 -> 15 guild favor cost

250 -> 360 health

25 -> 17 power

4 -> 5 Fuel Cell

4 -> 5 Command Point

Trait changed to “Cannot be seen outside of combat and current target suffer -50% speed and attack speed”

Spire:

Can attack ground and air units

20 -> 6 spaceship parts cost

80 -> 150 health

20 -> 8 power

5 -> 10 attack speed

10 -> 8 solari upkeep

Trait changed to “+50% damage against enemy units outside of their territory”

Altar:

Can only attack ground units

Hammer:

40 -> 12 guild favor cost

300 -> 360 health

20 -> 16 solari upkeep

Cronos:

Can only attack air units

2000 -> 2400 health

Siren:

30 -> 9 guild favor

200 -> 270 health

24 -> 10 power

15 -> 12 solari upkeep

Trait changed “attacks in a small area, and damaged enemy deal -10% damage on their next attack (can stack)”

Monument:

Can only attack ground units

Spirit:

30 -> 9 guild favor

150 -> 270 health

15 -> 18 power

5 -> 3.3 attack speed

15 -> 12 solari upkeep

Trait changed “always tethered and, in truced territory, gain stealth and -40% damage received”

General Balancing

“Defense breaches” operations do not stack.

Main bases detect stealth units at Very Long Range.

Landsraad units from "Judge of the Council" Charter cost 40 -> 25 influence each to recruit.

“EMP Bomb” spying operation:

-50% attack speed to mechanical units, missile battery and Main Bases

-50% -> -20% move speed to mechanical units

“-50% power to mechanical units” has been removed

Gear switching or removal cost 1000 -> 500 solari

Development “Border Defense”:

+1 Missile Battery limit per Village

Militia have +2 -> +1 armor

“+30% power to Missile Battery” has been removed

Main Base building “Research Center”:

+20% knowledge

+20% hegemony gained from spice tax and daily gain

“+15% hegemony from all sources” has been removed

AI in multiplayer games never offer trades outside of their team, and are generally more reluctant to accept trades.

House Atreides

Trooper unit:

Trait changed: ”+2 -> +3 power under the effect of at least one allied bonus”

Ranger gear “Automated Weapons”:

+50% attack speed

-25% -> -30% power

Support Drone:

15 -> 12 solari upkeep

“Peaceful Annex” is no longer possible on devastated villages.

"Veteran Militia" development:

-15% damage inside territory

militia have +100% -> +80% health

“militia have +50% power” has been removed

"Proud Liberator" development:

Non-mechanical units get +2% -> +1% max health per 25 -> 20 standing

Units liberating or annexing a village from a faction with less standing heal 20% -> 50% of health for free

"Sustainable spying" development:

Agents assigned to choam, landsraad and spacing guild slots produce +100% -> +50% of their associated resources

Agent traits present only once on an information field apply their effects twice

Councilor “Dr Wellington Yueh”:

+2 knowledge

non-mechanical military units have +10% -> +15% health

non mechanical military units regen 30% faster

House Harkonnen

Combat Probe:

5 -> 4 solari upkeep

Councilor “Umman Kudu”:

+2 manpower prod

units take -20% -> -30% time to recruit

units in a region with an active harkonnen operation gain +1 armor

Hero “Iakin Nefud”:

Military units in the region get +5% -> +10% attack speed per active harkonnen operation

“Survival of the Fittest” skill gives +100% -> +200% power to the next attack, which only stacks once, but has a much lower cooldown.

The Smugglers

Councilor “Stabban Tuek”:

full headquarter produce 5 -> 4 solari per neighboring headquarters

+1 slot in headquarter

Councilor “Lingar Bewt”:

produces 10 -> 12 Water

unlock the Water Network and Water Seller headquarters extension

Councilor “Lashon Hara”:

gain information in other faction by trading any resources

information level in faction reduce 50% slower

gain 10 solari and 1 influence per information level in another faction

The Fremen

Skirmisher:

7 -> 5 power

Trait: +15%->20% damage per enemy unit in damage radius

Mobile turrets now have xp.

Balancing of spaceship parts looted from enemy vessels. Combined with cost changes, Spire are overall cheaper to produce from destroyed enemy ships.

Councilor “Shimoom”:

Each village producing at least 12 Water gives -3% -> -4% solari upkeep globally

Villages produce 1 water in empty slot

Councilor “Jamis”:

gain 50 -> 80 authority on liberating an enemy village

military unit inflict +10% damage outside of territory

can trade authority for manpower

Councillor Mother Ramallo’s ability “Incite rebellion” cost 80 -> 50 authority

House Corrino

Artillery Drone:

25 -> 20 solari upkeep

Councilor “Princess Irulan” now only affects villages neighboring a main base

Councilor “Zum Garon”:

Military units have +15% power per active Truce

Imperial Mandate has no cost

House Ecaz

War Banner:

15 -> 12 solari upkeep

The “Big Banner” gear now increases the banner range of effect.

Hero “Whitmore Bludd”:

If multiple champions deal damage to the same unit, only the last to damage it will get a trophy

the “Frightful Champion” skill gives +1 -> +0.5 armor per trophy

Councillor Ibbo Vipp’s ability “Landsraad Immunity” cost 20 -> 30 standing on negative resolution and gives 10 -> 30 influence on positive resolution

House Vernius

Fighting Mek:

350 -> 400 health

Railgun Drone:

220 -> 320 health

Resonance Drone:

350 -> 400 health

25 -> 20 solari upkeep

10k Hegemony Bonus:

Can obfuscate a single researched development

Each knowledge point increase production of all other resource by +0.1 -> +0.2%

“Physical Wiring” development:

Unlocks Assassins

Infiltration Cells adjacent to a connected neural node gives +2 knowledge, as well as +5 solari production and +1 intel production per Statecraft building in the village

“Infiltration cells adjacent to a connected neural node do not count in the maximum of infiltration cells allowed” has been removed

“Automated Defenses” development:

2 free Automated Militia in any village with a connected neural node

Connected Neural Nodes attack enemy units in the region as a rapid-fire single-target defensive building.

“enemy units in the region suffer -3% health per day per node connected through this region” has been removed

Lobby QoL

A player kicked from a lobby cannot join again for 1 minute.

quick start can no longer be used in kanly, and the option is no longer visible

Bug fixes