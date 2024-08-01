Patch notes for August 1st, 2024

 Skip to content

Bare Witness update for 1 August 2024

1 August 2024

This was a small patch just to fix some pathing issues that arose from earlier fixes. No big changes, but if you are playing an earlier save you might find that you aren't getting the scenes you had seen on that path before. If that happens, you'll need to start a new game. This is more likely on paths involving Athena, so keep an eye open for any scenes you should be seeing/unlocking.

64-bit Depot 2387381
