Cats on Duty update for 1 August 2024

Cats on Duty — Hotfix v 1.0.0.1 Patch Notes

Last edited 1 August 2024 – 13:09:32 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Atten-shun, Cat Defenders!

We just launched a quick patch for Cats on Duty with a few tweaks and fixes based on your feedback!

Here's what's in it:

  • Fixed freezing that could happen starting from Stage 2 after Slime enemies break through defenses.
  • Fixing minor issues with music in game
  • Level balancing changes for smoother difficulty progression

As always, if you encounter any issues with Cats on Duty or just want to leave your feedback, feel free to drop 'em at the Community Hub!

Cats Defense Squad, over and out!

