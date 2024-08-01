Cats on Duty — Hotfix v 1.0.0.1 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 15224195 · Last edited 1 August 2024 – 13:09:32 UTC by Wendy

Atten-shun, Cat Defenders!

We just launched a quick patch for Cats on Duty with a few tweaks and fixes based on your feedback!

Here's what's in it:

Fixed freezing that could happen starting from Stage 2 after Slime enemies break through defenses.

after Slime enemies break through defenses. Fixing minor issues with music in game

with music in game Level balancing changes for smoother difficulty progression

As always, if you encounter any issues with Cats on Duty or just want to leave your feedback, feel free to drop 'em at the Community Hub!

Cats Defense Squad, over and out!