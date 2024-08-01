 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

鸡械绿洲 update for 1 August 2024

Week6 Mutation——[Crook]（Boss! You, with your thick beard, aren't you...?"）

Share · View all patches · Build 15224134 · Last edited 1 August 2024 – 09:46:17 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2453360/_Cluckmech_Oasis/

Week6 Mutation——Crook

（Update at 2024/08/02(UTS+8)）

Recently, the plants have started using guns and turrets to attack the animals' stronghold. You've been ordered to investigate the source of these weapons at a shop. The owner, surprisingly, offers you a discount on the weapons with a flattering attitude. "Boss! You, with your thick beard, aren't you...?"


Discount! Discounted! And more enhancements!

  • 25% discount at shops, 25% discount at wordshops
  • All cluckmech have an additional +2 enhancements.

There are animal traitors!

  • Enemies maybe dropping a temporary Enemy Cluckmech when they die(Immune to Elemental，Drop power and Lots of gold when die)
  • As the adventure progresses, more and stronger enemy cluckmech appear!

Will the presence of the cluckmech betrayers make the adventure more difficult, or more enjoyable?
What changes will the additional 2 enhancement counts bring to the cluckmech?
Give it a try! Updated August 2, BST. Hey! Boss, what are you running!





[Other]

Adjustment & Optimization:

  • New Mutation [Crook]
  • Fixed an issue where the right side of Vineman was obscuring the text when in mutation mode
  • Fixed the problem that some glacier maps have individual locations that can't be placed.
  • There are now additional maps with giant plants appearing in each scenes

Cluckmech adjustments:

  • Mech Gorilla: Add [Metal Heart]


Thank you all for your support and love, it empowers us!
After that, we will continue to develop more interesting content! There are super ideas that we want to share with you!

Bilibili: https://space.bilibili.com/1900443024?spm_id_from=333.337.search-card.all.click
Discord：https://discord.gg/94MqUbFrJM
Youtube：

-Finally, thank you for experiencing our game!-

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2453361
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2453362
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link