Week6 Mutation——[Crook]（Boss! You, with your thick beard, aren't you...?"）

Week6 Mutation——Crook

（Update at 2024/08/02(UTS+8)）

Recently, the plants have started using guns and turrets to attack the animals' stronghold. You've been ordered to investigate the source of these weapons at a shop. The owner, surprisingly, offers you a discount on the weapons with a flattering attitude. "Boss! You, with your thick beard, aren't you...?"





Discount! Discounted! And more enhancements!

25% discount at shops, 25% discount at wordshops

All cluckmech have an additional +2 enhancements.

There are animal traitors!

Enemies maybe dropping a temporary Enemy Cluckmech when they die(Immune to Elemental，Drop power and Lots of gold when die)

As the adventure progresses, more and stronger enemy cluckmech appear!

Will the presence of the cluckmech betrayers make the adventure more difficult, or more enjoyable?

What changes will the additional 2 enhancement counts bring to the cluckmech?

Give it a try! Updated August 2, BST. Hey! Boss, what are you running!











[Other]

Adjustment & Optimization:

New Mutation [Crook]

Fixed an issue where the right side of Vineman was obscuring the text when in mutation mode

Fixed the problem that some glacier maps have individual locations that can't be placed.

There are now additional maps with giant plants appearing in each scenes

Cluckmech adjustments:

Mech Gorilla: Add [Metal Heart]



Thank you all for your support and love, it empowers us!

After that, we will continue to develop more interesting content! There are super ideas that we want to share with you!

