Captain's Inn improvements, balance changes, expanded audio options and QoL!

Ahoy me hearties!

Get ready to set sail once again – our second post-release update is live now!

Following on from the roadmap which we shared earlier this month today’s update focuses on improving the functionality of the captain’s inn, polishing the visuals of every captain’s portrait, adding more audio options, and addressing some of the balancing, QoL issues and bugs reported by the community.

Captain’s Inn Improvements

This new update will give you much more flexibility when choosing which captain is worthy of joining your fleet. When visiting the captain’s inn, you will now be able to re-roll the current offer of captains, with a 2-minute cooldown between each selection.

New Captain’s Portraits

To more closely match the painted art style that is used elsewhere in the game, we have reworked every captain’s portrait. Here’s a little sneak peek of the new painted versions that you can expect to see!





See the full list of patch notes below:

New Features

Captain re-rolling in the captain's inn with a 2-minute cooldown after each re-roll

New captain’s portraits

Volume sliders for shanties

Volume sliders for battle music

A warning message has been added to the input menu when attempting to reassign an input

Borderless window lock options - can now move the cursor out of the window bounds to access other applications, such as Discord or Twitch

Bugs fixed

Fixed an issue with button prompts displaying incorrectly on the input menu (Russian)

Fixed a text issue with the Free Trader reputation tooltip having the wrong values for sinking trading company ships (German)

Fixed an issue with the spawn location of the ships supposed to be attacking Hell's Gate Island

Fixed an issue where players were unable to unlock new buildings

Fixed an issue where worker needs were stuck at 99%

Fixed an issue with the brass bar icon during trades

Balance changes

Dried herbs production condition increased to 150% on Galley Island (Campaign)

Dried herbs production condition increased to 150% on Arrecife Verde (Islas de Sangre free play map)

Dried herbs production condition increased to 150% on Isla del Sable (Volcano Isles free play map)

Stay tuned for more news regarding future updates – our next one is due to launch in early September and will introduce a new captain and fleet management UI which will allow for ship salvaging and more detailed captain management!

Thank you all for your support and constructive feedback, we hope you’ll enjoy the new content and as always please do continue to post your comments in the feedback thread.

Fair winds and following seas,

Crazy Goat Games & PQube