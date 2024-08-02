Tendril Thing Update

Share · View all patches · Build 15223999 · Last edited 2 August 2024 – 04:33:08 UTC by Wendy

The Apprentice



Izelle, the brilliant and talented alchemist from Sinners Landing, is finally introduced in this update! Explore her story as she assists Tristan in his quest to learn more about this strange fungus that somehow makes people hot and extremely... horny.

Potion Pursuits

We added a cool new dungeon, and new enemies. Get ready to meet new creatures, and dissect them for parts.

Science is fun

If only Izelle was your science professor.

Sticky Sweet



Tristan finds himself in a sticky situation while fixing the rooms in the inn.

Amidst the chaos, a sweet moment blossoms between Tristan and Roselynn, bringing them closer than ever before.