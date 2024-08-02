Tendril Thing Update

The Apprentice
Izelle, the brilliant and talented alchemist from Sinners Landing, is finally introduced in this update! Explore her story as she assists Tristan in his quest to learn more about this strange fungus that somehow makes people hot and extremely... horny.
Potion Pursuits
We added a cool new dungeon, and new enemies. Get ready to meet new creatures, and dissect them for parts.
Science is fun
If only Izelle was your science professor.
Sticky Sweet
Tristan finds himself in a sticky situation while fixing the rooms in the inn.
Amidst the chaos, a sweet moment blossoms between Tristan and Roselynn, bringing them closer than ever before.
Changed files in this update