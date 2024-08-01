Spire of Glory 1.0 Release

Hello everyone, it's been a while.

When I first released the game I didn't consider the game as complete. Personally, I believed it needed more content but wanted to see if the concept was interesting to the general public. After very good feedback and the confirmation that it was lacking in content, I vowed that I would deliver a product that I would be proud of, and of course, make the players satisfied.

Today, I am glad to say that this release is a version of the product that I am happy with, both in terms of content, difficulty and mechanics. I hope that you enjoy it as much as I did developing it.

Patch

Bugfixes

Fixed issue with greed egg that regenerated after crashed.

Fixed problem with roulette generation and upgrading items at the same time.

Fixed performance with battles where there were many enemies spawned (e.g. slimes).

Fixed check for corrupted files.

Fixed Idle animations not reacting properly to movement speed.

Fixed Sailor not triggering casting ability events.

Fix scene fading being corrupted by spamming.

Fix audio bug not scaling by the original base volume setting.

Fixed bug where checkpoint after battle was losing items with transformed characters.

Fixed bug where the Recycle Visual never disappeared.

Changes

Revamped soundtrack, 5 new theme pieces introduced.

Game can be changed to other languages (available now - English, Spanish).

Added 2 new characters.

Added 5 new enemies.

Added new boss.

Added new floor.

Added blacksmith room.

Added 13 new items.

Added new synergy.

Add tooltip to crown in lake

Added environment system to grid (e.g. traps in nodes).

Changed time scale increases to 1 instead of 0,5.

Added settings from intro scene.

Added Arcade mode.

Added animation to synergies (Set items).

Level up can now be accelerated by clicking.

Added run end stats screen to better evaluate and share the run.

Characters can now be selected during battle through numbers from 1 to 5. The numbers can be chosen during preparation.

Movement can now be done through "wasd" directions, "space" can be used to start the battle, "tab" to change stance, arrows to speed up and down.

Added graphic with damage dealt and damage taken stats during battle.

Added 23 new steam achievements.

Auto sorting items in Experience Well.

Updated Tutorial, now can also be skipped by pressing ESC.

Save Audio settings.

Stabler checkpointing system for battle changes.

New Splash Arts.

Buffs

Sole stat items improved.

Synergies bonuses buffed.

Added slow to Ice Shards.

Black Aura now deals true damage.

Nerfs