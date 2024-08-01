 Skip to content

Goblin Auto Club Manager update for 1 August 2024

Update notes for version 1.1.2

1 August 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Some players have already completed the game. Others don't like the grind. So we decided to add a difficulty selector to the game.

Available difficulties
  • Easy: For players who don't like the grind.
  • Normal: The original experience. Either grinding or great strategies will allow you to win.
  • Hard: This difficulty requires both, grinding and great strategies.
  • Insane: Other race teams get better with every race. Either you win quickly or you don't win at all.
Bugfixes
  • Junkyard price bug
  • Accidental stats as numbers shortcut keypress
Other
  • Adjusted some items for better balance
  • Graphics updates on tracks Small Waterfall and True Madness

