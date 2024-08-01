Update notes for version 1.1.2

Some players have already completed the game. Others don't like the grind. So we decided to add a difficulty selector to the game.

Available difficulties

Easy: For players who don't like the grind.

Normal: The original experience. Either grinding or great strategies will allow you to win.

Hard: This difficulty requires both, grinding and great strategies.

Insane: Other race teams get better with every race. Either you win quickly or you don't win at all.

Bugfixes

Junkyard price bug

Accidental stats as numbers shortcut keypress

Other