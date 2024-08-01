 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Minimalist Tower Defense update for 1 August 2024

ver1.2.4 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 15223541 · Last edited 1 August 2024 – 08:09:26 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

ver1.2.4

  • 修复了加农炮在上一个版本未被增强的BUG
  • 电力护盾：花费200->220，生命恢复5->10，紫色升级Q生命恢复+5
  • 震波塔：造价300-|>320，攻击间隔-0.1，弹片数量+1，绿色升级生命值+200->+500，紫色升级Q攻击次数+5->+6，生命值+300->+500，新增生命恢复+10
  • 在地图界面添加了徽章总数显示
  • 修复了BUG塔的相关BUG

Changed files in this update

Depot 2617401
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link