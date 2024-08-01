ver1.2.4 Update

ver1.2.4
- 修复了加农炮在上一个版本未被增强的BUG
- 电力护盾：花费200->220，生命恢复5->10，紫色升级Q生命恢复+5
- 震波塔：造价300-|>320，攻击间隔-0.1，弹片数量+1，绿色升级生命值+200->+500，紫色升级Q攻击次数+5->+6，生命值+300->+500，新增生命恢复+10
- 在地图界面添加了徽章总数显示
- 修复了BUG塔的相关BUG
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
ver1.2.4
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update