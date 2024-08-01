Circle TD Defence War - Update content and follow-up plan

UPDATE

Increased the synthesis path for Level 6 equipment, now Level 6 equipment does not require a one-time purchase, but can be synthesized

​Fixed a BUG that caused the achievement system to not record well when generating a two-star or higher defense tower

​Reduced the purchase time of defense tower Summoning coupons, and can now synthesize higher-level defense towers more quickly

​Increased the purchase time of MEDALS, I found that medal merchants did not buy time, resulting in a quick way to get high level bonds through MEDALS, although this is cool, but it means that only need to serve the medal to complete the game, which is a very boring thing

Follow up plan

Adding multiple endings to the game, there's no need to worry about having to play multiple times. I hope all the content ends in one game

Adding appearance changes to small heroes may result in more small hero appearances, although they may not provide additional attributes, visually there will be different changes

Reduce the size of the game. For a tower defense game, a 19GB game is too large. I will try to minimize the game size as much as possible without sacrificing image quality

Add controllable defense tower skill release switches, allowing players to more freely control the skill release of defense towers instead of the current automatic release