ASU 0.350.02

Hello all!

Here we are again, with a weekly build! This week, I took a long, hard look at Keeku, because he was performing much below expectations. Along with that, we've got a new Vulight Merc and another new mote! We're also working our way toward our next level, as I mentioned before, but nothing to be written about for that as of yet.

Anywho, changelog time!

Version: 0.350.02

Updates:

-Keeku

-Stunning Barrage



-Adjusted cooldown

-15 / 13 / 11 / 9 / 7 / 5 -> 10 / 9 / 8 / 7 / 6 / 5

-The splash area now does base damage and those struck by the bullet now take 5x damage

-Adjusted damage scaling

0.3 + 0.1 level -> 0.5 + 0.15 / level

-Parry

-Increased the window for parrying

-0.3 sec -> 0.7 sec

-Merc Cheeree

-Increased the scale of her summoned stump

-Added Vulight Merc Dra'knu

-Melee based

-Drags players and enemies alike toward her

-Added the Concealed Mote

-First new mote of the body type - ball

-Uncommon

-Minorly heals armor and shield on main attack

-3.5 sec cooldown

-Virulent Village

-The cap tile one which Mirei spawns is now uncommon instead of rare

-Starcrossed Spores

-Increased average cap tile number

-5 -> 10

-Note: This was done to increase the likelihood of the Stephan tile spawning



Bug Fixes:

-Fixed an issue with the potion upgrades not costing as much as they said they did

-Fixed an issue where Very Hard Saren Glass wasn't spawning as the Very Hard variant

-Added a missing particle to the Tabitha NPC in town

-Fixed Stephan's incorrect icons

-Fixed a bug where the Shroomery building was being fed the incorrect building level

-Optimized the behavior of the building upgrades widget

-Fixed a bug with Keeku where his melee collision wasn't properly being adjusted to the size it should be

-Soul count should no longer be able to go into the negative

-Fixed an issue in the Scarification Altar widget, where the bottom left upgrade was difficult to hover over

-By fixing this, other hover issues were probably fixed with other widgets in similar positions

-Fixed a bug where normal Vulights could not spawn as elites

-Fixed an issue where the fire AoE for the Vulight Mercs Amelia and Cheeree was ticking at a faster rate than intended

-Fixed an issue where the Vulight Merc Cheeree wasn't spawning

-Fixed a display issue with the Budding Mote when selecting to view in the mote hutch widget

And that's what we have for you this week!

Thank you all,

Until next time,

Lucas

